Man dies after Buddhist shrine fire in Klang

By Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

Tuesday January 2, 2018
11:35 AM GMT+8

The living room, filled with carbon residue, where the body of Sang Lai Wah was found this morning. — Photo courtesy of Selangor Fire and Rescue DepartmentThe living room, filled with carbon residue, where the body of Sang Lai Wah was found this morning. — Photo courtesy of Selangor Fire and Rescue DepartmentPETALING JAYA, Jan 2 — A man is believed to have suffocated to death at his home in Klang after a Buddhist shrine caught fire there early this morning. 

The body of Sang Lai Wah, 58, was retrieved from the living room of the house along Jalan Dato Yusuf Shabudin 29, at around 8am.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations management chief Alimaddia Bukri said rescuers were alerted at 7.53am, arrived within 10 minutes and almost immediately extinguished the flames.

“Initial observations suggest the likely cause of death to be asphyxiation, as there were no fatal burns or scalding marks on the victim, but we will let the post mortem establish the actual cause,” he said.

He said the victim was found in the living room and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The body was handed over to Klang police, and later taken to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah hospital for a post mortem examination. 

Alimaddia said 13 firemen from two different stations responded to the emergency.

