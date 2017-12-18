Man dies after being stabbed, run down by assailants in BMW

A male motorist lies unconscious at a Shell petrol station along Jalan Sri Pelangi in Taman Pelangi in Johor Baru after he was brutally attacked, stabbed and run over twice by his assailants tonight. — Picture courtesy of the policeJOHOR BARU, Dec 18 — Parts of the city centre here have been put on lockdown as police from the Johor Baru Selatan district launched a manhunt for several suspects involved in the brutal murder of a motorist last night.

The incident had occurred 7.30pm yesterday at the compound of a Shell petrol station along the busy Jalan Sri Pelangi in Taman Pelangi.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said that the male victim, who had just parked his Volkswagen Polo, was stopped by several men in a white BMW 520d.

“One of the suspects then tried to pull the victim into their car but the latter put up a fight,” he said.

Eyewitnesses then saw the men assaulting the victim and stabbing him with a sharp object, which caused him to collapse on the compound of the petrol station.

After the victim was stabbed, the suspects threw an explosive device, believed to be a firecracker, at him before re-entering their vehicle.

They then ran over the victim’s body twice before fleeing the scene.

It was understood that victim, believed to be in his 30s to 40s, died due to head and body injuries. Paramedics on the scene were unable to save him.

Footage of the brutal murder was captured by an eyewitness and has since made its rounds on several social media platforms.

The Johor Baru South police have conducted roadblocks and also a district-wide all-points bulletin (APB) for the suspects based on the registration number of the white BMW.

All active police units in Johor Baru Utara and Iskandar Puteri districts have also been put on standby and alert as the manhunt widens in South Johor.

It is understood that the police have identified a 55-year-old man as the owner of the BMW used in the attack and have since placed him on the wanted list.