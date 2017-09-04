Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Man dies after balloon brawl with tourism adviser in Johor

Monday September 4, 2017
03:27 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

In Melaka, foreigners refusing to pay RM10 tourism taxIn Melaka, foreigners refusing to pay RM10 tourism tax

The Edit: Five tips to get you motivated to hit the gym againThe Edit: Five tips to get you motivated to hit the gym again

South Korea detects signs North preparing missile launchSouth Korea detects signs North preparing missile launch

S. Korea coach promises win in Tashkent, secure World Cup placeS. Korea coach promises win in Tashkent, secure World Cup place

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

JOHOR BARU, Sept 4 — Police have detained a 40-year-old tourism adviser in connection with the death of a man at a hotel here yesterday.

Johor Baru Selatan deputy police chief Supt Rupeah Abdul Wahid said the incident occurred at about 1am yesterday after the suspect, aged 46, and a friend was heading towards the hotel car park, which was on the fifth floor, after having a drink at a pub nearby.

“They had to pass a room used for a tourism promotion exhibition, where the victim had burst a few balloons that were hung for decoration and also pulled a banner that was put up there.

“The suspect, who was having a drink near the exhibition room, saw the victim bursting the balloons and pulling down the banner and then shouted at him (victim) and this led to an argument, during which the suspect punched the victim several times of the face,” he said in a statement here today.

Rupeah said the suspect, aged 40, was detained after police received a report on the incident at 10am yesterday.

She said the victim sought treatment at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, but died at 5pm yesterday.

Police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which provides the death sentence upon conviction. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline