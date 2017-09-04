Man dies after balloon brawl with tourism adviser in Johor

JOHOR BARU, Sept 4 — Police have detained a 40-year-old tourism adviser in connection with the death of a man at a hotel here yesterday.

Johor Baru Selatan deputy police chief Supt Rupeah Abdul Wahid said the incident occurred at about 1am yesterday after the suspect, aged 46, and a friend was heading towards the hotel car park, which was on the fifth floor, after having a drink at a pub nearby.

“They had to pass a room used for a tourism promotion exhibition, where the victim had burst a few balloons that were hung for decoration and also pulled a banner that was put up there.

“The suspect, who was having a drink near the exhibition room, saw the victim bursting the balloons and pulling down the banner and then shouted at him (victim) and this led to an argument, during which the suspect punched the victim several times of the face,” he said in a statement here today.

Rupeah said the suspect, aged 40, was detained after police received a report on the incident at 10am yesterday.

She said the victim sought treatment at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, but died at 5pm yesterday.

Police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which provides the death sentence upon conviction. — Bernama