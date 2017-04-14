Man detained over offensive remarks about TMJ

JOHOR BARU, April 14 — Police today detained a man for allegedly posting offensive remarks about Tunku Mahkota Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and the Johor royalty on social media on April 4.

Johor police chief Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said the suspect, aged 26, was picked up at 9.30am in Seberang Perai Utara, Kepala Batas, Penang.

The arrest came following a police report lodged against the man here, he said in a statement.

The man is being remanded for five days until Tuesday. — Bernama