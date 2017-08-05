Man detained over murder of security guards in Klang

SHAH ALAM, Aug 5 — Police have arrested a man believed to be the main suspect behind the murder of two security guards in Jalan Bukit Kuda, Klang near here last Thursday.

North Klang district police chief ACP Mazelan Paijan said the suspect, aged 30, a roommate to the two guards, was picked up at the Teluk Intan Hospital at 1am today.

Mazelan said a team from the North Klang police district headquarters went to the suspect’s family home in Teluk Intan and was told by the man’s mother that her son was at the hospital.

“The mother said his son was in rage and delirious since he came home last Thursday. Acting on the information, the police went to the hospital and detained the suspect,” he said when contacted here.

However, he said, the suspect was still in hospital for treatment for suspected drug overdose.

Mazelan said police also recovered a machete, believed to have been used in the murder, and a Proton Satria Neo car, believed to belong to one of the murder victims, identified as Syed Mohd Fazrul Syed Mohd Ridhwan.

Last Thursday, Syed Mohd Fazrul, 23, and his uncle, Wan Amir Hamzah Abu Hassan, 48, were found dead with multiple slash wounds on their bodies at a poultry slaughterhouse on Jalan Bukit Kuda in Klang near here. — Bernama