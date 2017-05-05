Man detained over arson probe involving house, three cars, two motorcycles

The burnt vehicles at Jalan Permas 14 Taman Permas Jaya, Johor Baru, May 5, 2017. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Putera ChekoJOHOR BARU, May 5 — The police have detained a man to facilitate investigations into a case of arson involving a house, three cars and two motorcycles in Taman Permas jaya here early today.

The 34-year-old suspect was picked up about 4.30am near the scene of the blaze in Jalan Permas 14.

Johor Baru Selatan police deputy chief Supt M. Kumar said initial investigations revealed that arson might be the cause of the incident.

He said the police believed more than one person was involved in the case, adding that several arrests would follow suit.

Meanwhile, Johor Jaya Fire Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Anuar Hamzah said the station received a distress call at 1.17am. — Bernama