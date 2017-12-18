Man detained for pepper spray attack at Comic Fiesta

Visitors and cosplayers at the Comic Fiesta 2017 in Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur December 17, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Police have arrested a man suspected of injuring two people with pepper spray during the Comic Fiesta 2017 yesterday.

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Shaharudin Abdullah said the suspect was detained by security personnel after he allegedly assaulted a security supervisor and a patron who had tried to apprehend him for “causing trouble” at the animation, comics and games festival.

“Security found a metal baton, paintball gun, knife, bear spray and a pepper spray in his possession during a search after he was detained,” Shaharudin said.

Shaharudin said a 44-year-old security supervisor had earlier received an alert through his walkie-talkie during his patrol rounds at the event in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), claiming a rowdy visitor was causing trouble around 6.45pm yesterday.

He said the supervisor and another 19-year-old patron then headed towards Exhibition Hall 2 to apprehend the individual.

“However when both of them approached him, he lashed out and immediately sprayed an unknown chemical on their face,” he said.

The 19-year-old patron was sent to hospital for treatment, while the supervisor also sustained injuries to his face.

The victims lodged a police report at the Dang Wangi police station at 8.56pm.