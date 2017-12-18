Man detained for pepper spray attack at Comic Fiesta

injuring two people with pepper spray during the Comic Fiesta 2017 yesterday.KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Police have arrested a man suspected of
Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Shaharudin Abdullah said the suspect was detained by security personnel after he allegedly assaulted a security supervisor and a patron who had tried to apprehend him for “causing trouble” at the animation, comics and games festival.
“Security found a metal baton, paintball gun, knife, bear spray and a pepper spray in his possession during a search after he was detained,” Shaharudin said.
Shaharudin said a 44-year-old security supervisor had earlier received an alert through his walkie-talkie during his patrol rounds at the event in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), claiming a rowdy visitor was causing trouble around 6.45pm yesterday.
He said the supervisor and another 19-year-old patron then headed towards Exhibition Hall 2 to apprehend the individual.
“However when both of them approached him, he lashed out and immediately sprayed an unknown chemical on their face,” he said.
The 19-year-old patron was sent to hospital for treatment, while the supervisor also sustained injuries to his face.
The victims lodged a police report at the Dang Wangi police station at 8.56pm.