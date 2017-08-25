Man, daughter burnt to death in four-vehicle collision in Johor

JOHOR BARU, Aug 25 ― A man and his daughter were burnt to death when the car they were travelling in was involved in a four-vehicle collision at KM9 of Jalan Kluang-Batu Pahat tonight.

They were identified as Mohd Irwan Shah Mohd Yusop, 36, and Nur Shahzanani Mohd Irwan Shah, 17, from Kampung Parit Bengkok, Sri Gading in Batu Pahat.

Batu Pahat police chief, ACP Abdul Wahib Musa said the victims who sustained 80 per cent burns died on the spot in the 8.30pm crash.

He said Mohd Irwan was driving the Perodua Myvi when it skidded and struck a road divider before the vehicle veered into the opposite lane.

At that juncture, the car was rammed by three other cars comprising a Ford Fiesta, Honda Civic and Proton Satria before it burst into flames, he said in a statement here.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta who was seriously injured was warded at the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat. ― Bernama