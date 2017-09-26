Man could be fined by Kelantan authorities for wearing shorts

The enforcement begs the question: does the Kelantanese football team also face such enforcement? ― Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Kelantan’s religious authorities told a Muslim man he could be fined for wearing shorts to play futsal.

The Star reported that Wan Khairul Hayyee Wali, 30, was met by a religious official on the way to play futsal when he stopped to buy his wife a burger.

He was told to attend a counselling session next month, and should he fail to attend he would be called to appear before the Syariah court and possibly fined RM1,000.

The dress code is strictly applicable to Muslims only, said a Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department officer who also added that non-Muslims would not be liable to any action.

As to the reason behind the enforcement, the officer was quoted as saying, ”We just want We just want Muslims to dress decently when in public spaces, in keeping with our religious teachings.”