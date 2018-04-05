Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Man charged with sending 33 indecent photos of girl to mother

Thursday April 5, 2018
09:03 PM GMT+8

Zaukefli Ahmad, 56, pleaded not guilty to all charges. — Reuters picZaukefli Ahmad, 56, pleaded not guilty to all charges. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — A father of two was charged in two Sessions Courts in Ampang  here today with six counts of sending 33 pornographic photos of a girl to her mother.

Zaukefli Ahmad, 56, pleaded not guilty to all charges after they were read out before judges Suzana Hussin and Azrul Darus.

The self-employed man was charged with sending 33 pornographic photos of the four-year-old girl through the WhatsApp application to the victim’s 40-year-old mother, who is an Indonesian maid.

He was alleged to have committed the offences at a house in Pandan Perdana, here between February 23 and March 9 this year.

Each charge, under Section of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, carries a maximum jail sentence of 15 years and liable to whipping not less than three strokes, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutors MS Arunjothy dan Norhashimah Hashim did not offer bail as the offences were serious and involved a child as the victim.

The courts did not allow bail to the accused and set May 10 for mention. — Bernama

