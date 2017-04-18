Man charged with flashing private parts, giving death threat to woman

PETALING JAYA, April 18 — A man who claimed to be suffering from mental illness was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here with two counts of flashing his private parts and giving a death threat to a woman last week.

Ahmad Sazaki Muhammad, 45, however, pleaded not guilty to both charges, which were read to him before Magistrate Salamiah Salleh.

The man was charged with outraging the 54-year-old woman’s modesty by taking off his pants and flashing his private parts to her, which is an offence under Section 377D of the Penal Code that provides for a maximum jail term of two years if convicted.

He was also charged with criminally intimidating the woman by threatening to kill her under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which also provides for a maximum jail term of two years, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Jalan SS19/6, Subang Jaya, here at noon on April 14.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Mary Phoon Keat Mee requested for the accused’s mental health to be assessed and verified.

The court allowed the accused to be referred to Bahagia Hospital, Tanjung Rambutan for mental health examination for a month and set May 17 for the submission of the report. — Bernama