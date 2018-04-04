Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Man burns to death in car fire in Sabah

Wednesday April 4, 2018
07:26 PM GMT+8

KOTA KINABALU, April 4 — A man was burned to death after the car he was driving caught fire along Jalan Ranau-Tamparuli at Kampung Tiong Tomis near here today, according to the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department.

The man, whose identity had yet to be established, was trapped in the Perodua Myvi car after it caught fire at about 5am, the department said in a statement.

The department was alerted to the incident at 8.27am and it rushed four personnel from the Tuaran fire and rescue station to the location, about 60km away, it added.

“The fire and rescue personnel found the car totally destroyed,” it said, adding that the man’s body was removed and handed over to the police. — Bernama

