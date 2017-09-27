Man attacks kissing couple, cops in Rome

The Malaysian also allegedly attacked a member of the Carabinieri paramilitary force who was dispatched to investigate the incident. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — A Malaysian man has been arrested after he allegedly accosted a couple for holding hands and kissing near a mosque in Rome, Italy.

According to ANSA news agency, the man told the couple that they were not permitted to have physical contact near the mosque, before shoving the woman and punching her companion on Sunday.

He was subsequently detained by the Carabinieri.