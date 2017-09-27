Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Man attacks kissing couple, cops in Rome

Wednesday September 27, 2017
11:29 AM GMT+8

The Malaysian also allegedly attacked a member of the Carabinieri paramilitary force who was dispatched to investigate the incident. — Reuters picThe Malaysian also allegedly attacked a member of the Carabinieri paramilitary force who was dispatched to investigate the incident. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — A Malaysian man has been arrested after he allegedly accosted a couple for holding hands and kissing near a mosque in Rome, Italy.

According to ANSA news agency, the man told the couple that they were not permitted to have physical contact near the mosque, before shoving the woman and punching her companion on Sunday.

The Malaysian also allegedly attacked a member of the Carabinieri paramilitary force who was dispatched to investigate the incident.

He was subsequently detained by the Carabinieri.

