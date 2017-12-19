Man assaulted by fiancee’s ‘gang’ over Facebook post

JOHOR BARU, Dec 19 — A 26-year-old youth sustained injuries to his head and body after being assaulted by 10 men at a restaurant in Pekan Layang-Layang, Kluang near here, yesterday morning.

In the incident around 4.30am, the victim was believed to have gone to the restaurant to meet his fiancee and resolve some issues between them.

However, as he was approaching her, 10 unidentified men appeared and attacked him.

The victim subsequently lodged a report at the nearest police station.

Kluang District Police chief ACP Mohamad Laham who confirmed the case said the incident happened after the victim allegedly embarrassed his fiancée on Facebook, claiming she owed him money.

The woman was also believed to have a new ‘boyfriend’ who did not like the victim to bother her with messages on Whatsapp and Facebook.

Police have identified the suspects and are tracking them.

“The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code, for voluntarily causing hurt with the use of weapons or other dangerous objects,” he said in a statement here last night. — Bernama