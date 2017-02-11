Man arrested while attempting to escape RTD roadblock

IPOH, Feb 11 — A man was arrested while attempting to escape a roadblock mounted by the Road Transport Department (RTD) at Meru Raya 3, here last night.

In the 9.30pm incident, the 45-year-old man, who was travelling with a passenger, suddenly rammed into the roadblock in front of Sri Perak Driving School after the RTD personnel spotted a fake Motorised Vehicle Licence on the car’s windscreen.

Ipoh police chief ACP Sum Chang Keong said the RTD personnel tried to stop the car, but the driver sped off before the Proton Wira skidded and crashed not far from the roadblock location.

“The passenger of the car managed to escape on foot towards the jungle, while the driver, who sustained injuries on his left leg, was arrested.

“Further investigation on the car’s chassis number revealed that the vehicle was reported missing in Gong Badak, Terengganu in 2015,” he said in a statement here today.

The man was also found to have six previous criminal records, he added. — Bernama