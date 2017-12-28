Man arrested in JB for burning religious books

— A former mental patient has been arrested in connection with the burning of several religious books at a surau in Taman Universiti. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Surau Al-Hidayah JOHOR BARU, Dec 28 — A 34-year-old former mental patient has been arrested in connection with the burning of several religious books at a surau along Jalan Pertanian in Taman Universiti here.

The male suspect, who is currently unemployed, was arrested by a team from the Johor Baru North district police near the surau at 2pm yesterday.

Johor Baru North deputy police chief Superintendent Beh Eng Lai said the suspect claimed he was at the surau for cleaning works.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect has six previous criminal records, including three for drug offences.

“The suspect later tested positive during a standard urine test,” he said today.

Beh said the suspect had previously been treated for mental illness in Hospital Permai, Kempas but has since been released.

He said police obtained a remand order on the suspect until this Sunday to facilitate investigations.

On Tuesday, police were alerted of the incident at the surau that was ransacked and where several religious books were burned.

Initial investigation showed the suspect had ransacked the surau premises, including the store.

There were no signs of forced entry into the surau but the suspect had tampered with the money donation box in an attempt to open it.