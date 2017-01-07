Man arrested for viral condemnation against PM

Datuk Jailani Johari reminds social media users not to send any sensitive message which does not benefit anyone. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA BERANG, Jan 7 ― The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has arrested a man to facilitate investigations into the case of condemning the country's leadership which went viral.

Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Datuk Jailani Johari said the man who hailed from Sabah and had settled down in Dungun, Terengganu, was detained a few days ago.

“Detailed information is yet to be disclosed because the case is still in the process of investigation under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he told reporters after attending a gotong-royong to clean up Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Mahmudiah affected by the floods.

What went viral was words of accusations against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Jailani, who is also the Member of Parliament for Hulu Terengganu, said the people, especially social media users are reminded not to send any sensitive message which does not benefit anyone.

“I warn anyone who raises sensitivity by going viral on issues like condemning the leadership, spreading slander and in respect to religion to stop it as it is not worthwhile. If they still continue we will not hesitate to take action against the culprits,” he said. ― Bernama