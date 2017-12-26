Man arrested for threatening mother with parang and slapping her

A 48-year-old man was arrested after he assaulted his 67-year-old mother on Christmas Day. — file picPERAK TENGAH, Dec 26 — A 48-year-old man has been arrested after he slapped and threatened his 67-year-old mother with a parang on Christmas Day.

District police chief Superintendent Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the man, armed with a parang, had gone to his mother’s house at Simpang 3, Ulu Dedap in Kampung Gajah yesterday at about 10.45am demanding RM40,000 as payment to refurbish the house.

“He also demanded his mother hand over to him the rental for a field but was refused by the senior citizen as she needed the money for her livelihood,” he said in a statement.

Unhappy that his demands were rejected, the man punched his mother twice in her left cheek.

“Before leaving her house, the suspect also threatened to kill his mother,” added Zainal.

The suspect was picked up in front of Jejawi police station at about 6.30pm yesterday and had been remanded for four days from today.

Zainal said initial investigations showed the man had previously lived with his mother and had used his money to refurbish the house but his mother later told her son to leave the house, resulting in their strained ties.