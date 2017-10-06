Man arrested for allegedly physically abusing wife

PETALING JAYA, Oct 6 — A 24-year-old woman's six year ordeal of physical abuse finally ended on Wednesday when she managed to escape from her home in Melaka and seek help from anti-crime group Community Policing Malaysia founder, Kuan Chee Heng.

Alor Gajah police chief Superintendent Asmadi Abdul Aziz confirmed that her husband was arrested yesterday at their house in Taman Seri Pengkalan, Alor Gajah.

“Some photos which had been distributed showing bruises on the woman’s legs were from previous alleged abuses,” said Asmadi.

“However, she and her family decided to lodge a police report this time because the abuse had apparently got worse.”

The woman, who only wanted to be identified as Tan, said she and her husband were in the midst of getting a divorce.

“I was constantly beaten with a belt or anything he could find near him just to see me get injured,” said Tan, who works as a pharmacy salesperson.

She said she often returned home from work in fear of her husband, claiming he had turned more violent in recent years.

“I was concerned for my children’s safety. They used to witness how I was brutally abused,” said the mother of two, a six-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy.

Tan claimed the last incident occurred on Wednesday when he demanded for her monthly salary and she refused.

“I had no choice but to run away yesterday in the wee hours and make my way to my family’s home in Sungai Long, Kajang,” she said, adding her family then contacted Kuan for help.