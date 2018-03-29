Malindo to waive rerouting fees for GE14

The carrier’s announcement came after Cathay Pacific said it would waive rebooking or rerouting charges for Malaysians whose travel plans coincided with the election. — Picture via Facebook.com/Malindo Air KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Malindo Air said it will waive rerouting fees for Malaysians travelling during the 14th general election.

The Malaysian airline said both the change fee and fare difference will be waived if the travel date is amended, but the destination remains the same.

For those rerouting to a different destination, the change fee will be waived, but the fare difference applies.

“In anticipation of the 14th general election, Malindo Airways has come up with the following waivers to ensure that our valued guests’ travel will not be affected. This waiver is applicable for Malaysian citizens only,” Malindo Airways said in a statement.

The carrier’s announcement came after Cathay Pacific said it would waive rebooking or rerouting charges for Malaysians whose travel plans coincided with the election.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed from Umno, in response, accused the Hong Kong flag carrier of supporting “regime change”.

The date of the 14th general election has yet to be announced, but it must be held by August 24. Unlike the United Kingdom, Malaysia does not have a law fixing the date of the general elections.