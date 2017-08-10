Malindo flights turned around 20 times since 2015

According to a Parliamentary written answer, the Transport Ministry revealed that since 2015, Malindo flights had to turn around on 20 occasions out of 28 total incidents involving Malaysian airplanes.

Malindo’s low-cost rival, AirAsia, and national carrier Malaysia Airlines both recorded only four incidents each in the same period.

The Ministry however did not reveal the details of the flights that have turned back.

DAP’s Segambut MP Lim Lip Eng had asked the Ministry to state the reasons behind the two incidents involving AirAsia flights in June and July, and the overall list of turn-back incidents.

The Ministry said that the exact causes for turn-backs of AirAsia flights from Perth and Brisbane respectively in June and July are still being investigated.