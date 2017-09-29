Melaka poison gas leak: 40 still in hospital, reported to be in stable condition

35 of them are still warded at the Melaka Hospital and five others are at the Jasin Hospital. ― Google screenshotMELAKA, Sept 29 ― Forty people affected by the poison gas leak in Kampung Tambak Paya here are still in hospital, but they are all reported to be in stable condition.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said 35 of them were at Melaka Hospital and five others at Jasin Hospital.

They were among the 50 people who were reported to have been admitted to the two hospitals since the incident yesterday.

“Most of the victims have been allowed to return home today and the police operation room, which was opened following the incident, is expected to be closed this afternoon,” he told Bernama.

Preliminary investigations found that the incident was caused by a leaked drum containing chlorine gas, which polluted the air surrounding a one kilometre radius.

Afzanizar said police was investigating the case.

The Department of Environment and the Fire and Rescue department have declared the area safe at 4.30am today. ― Bernama