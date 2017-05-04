Male ex-MAHB official charged with graft over RM18,000 beauty treatments

Md Shamsuri Md Isa (left) pleaded not guilty to four charges under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Picture courtesy of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — A male former senior general manager with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) was charged today with corruption for submitting false claims totalling RM18,580 for beauty treatments.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the 41-year-old accused, Md Shamsuri Md Isa, pleaded not guilty at the Shah Alam Sessions Court to four charges under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 that makes it an offence to deceive through false receipts or other documents.

Md Shamsuri was accused of using three credit card forms and a personal claims form that contained false details. These forms confirmed that he had used credit cards meant for MAHB official purposes for personal reasons in the form of beauty treatments at a clinic.

The claims totalled RM2,000, RM3,800, RM3,980, RM5,800 and RM3,000, said MACC.

The former official with Malaysia’s airport operator was accused of committing the offences between March 1 and September 26 last year at MAHB’s corporate office in Sepang.

Bail was set at RM25,000.

Case management has been scheduled for June 5.