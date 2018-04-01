Male domestic violence victims urged to lodge reports

Rohani said the ministry had recorded 4,026 domestic violence cases.—Picture by Choo Choy MayISKANDAR PUTERI, April 1 — Men who fall prey to domestic violence should lodge a police report in order to get justice and help, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.

She said to date, the ministry had recorded 4,026 domestic violence cases, of which more than 30 per cent involved male victims, mostly aged 60 years and older.

“Initially, the victims who lodged these reports were ashamed because of the stigma that men were never victims of domestic abuse, but this is not true, they must come forward and we will help in any way we can.

“When they are silent, do not lodge a report, we cannot take any action to help them, so I urge the victims to come forward because men too can be victims.

“They can also be treated badly and subjected to sexual assault,” she told reporters after attending a Women’s Dialogue Session held at Pinewood Studios, Iskandar Puteri here today.

She said most of the cases were reported through the Nur Line 15999 as well as the ministry’s Facebook account and her own personal Facebook account.

“From our investigations, we found that among the factors contributing to this violence are the financial situation and life stresses. So to resolve these cases, there is a counselling process for the victims,” she said. — Bernama