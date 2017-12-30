Malaysia’s stand on Jerusalem based on humanity, DPM says

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Malaysia also protested against the move by US President Donald Trump in the recognition as it was related to Islam which considered Jerusalem as a holy city for Muslims. — Bernama picBAGAN DATUK, Dec 29 — Malaysia’s stand against the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was made based on its humanity policy to prevent Palestinians from being further oppressed by the Zionist regime.

In this regard, he called on people regardless of race and religion to join the government in opposing the action by Trump.

“The issue is not solely a religious issue, therefore opposing (Trump’s action) is not only carried out by Muslims but by all the people in the country regardless of race and religion,” he said.

He was speaking at a Christmas celebration dinner organised by the Hilir Perak Christian Priests Association in Hutan Melintang here yesterday night.

Ahmad Zahid also said Malaysia was worried that Trump’s move to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was for his own personal agenda.

“I’m worried it is his personal agenda,” he said while calling on all strata of society in the country to support the solidarity for Palestinians.

In this regard, he called on the people to mutually respect each other’s religion and avoid making wrong interpretation against a certain religion.

“Similarly the celebration of Christmas should not be wrongly interpreted. We have various celebrations and religions such as Hinduism, Buddhism…but we have to respect them through commitment and not merely with words.

In this regard,Ahmad Zahid who is also Home Minister stressed that Malaysia would oppose any form of terrorism and was committed to eradicate terrorists in the country and abroad. — Bernama