Malaysia’s population estimated at 32 million this year

The department said the percentage of the population aged 15 to 64 increased from 69.5 per cent in 2016 to 69.7 per cent this year. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, July 14 — Malaysia’s population this year is estimated at 32 million, comprising 28.7 million citizens and the rest, non-citizens, according to the Statistics Department.

In a statement today, it said the overall population increased 1.3 per cent from 31.6 million last year.

This year, it said, the male population still outnumbered the female population with the sex ratio for the 2016-2017 period remaining at 107 males per 100 females.

“The sex ratio for citizens and non-citizens also remains at 102 and 157 for the same period,” added the department.

Meanwhile, the percentage of population aged 0-14 this year, dropped to 24.1 per cent from 24.5 per cent in 2016.

The department said the percentage of the population aged 15 to 64 increased from 69.5 per cent in 2016 to 69.7 per cent this year.

“The increase in population in this age group contributed to the increase of the median age (28.3 years),” it said.

It added that the current population estimates for the period 2016-2017 based on the Population and Housing Census 2010 (Census 2010), considered three major components of population changes, including birth, death and migration. — Bernama