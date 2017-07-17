Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia’s MRT system better than London and New York’s, says Najib

BY RAM ANAND

Monday July 17, 2017
01:02 PM GMT+8

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor pose for a photo infront of the Tun Razak Exchange MRT station in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPrime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor pose for a photo infront of the Tun Razak Exchange MRT station in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Malaysia's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) network was considered superior to comparable systems in London and New York, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said when launching the second phase of the line today.

"I asked someone recently, to rate our MRT, where do we stand compared to others. The person said we are better than London, New York, or Hong Kong. And on par with Singapore," Najib said when opening the entirety of the Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK line) here.

Najib also touted the MRT line as the newest and "most modern" MRT system in the world.

With the completion of the second phase, the whole SBK line will be operational beginning 4pm today.

It is now integrated with three different Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines, the KTM commuter trains, and the KLIA Transit.

MORE TO COME

