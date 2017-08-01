Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia’s MRT gets ‘excellent’ rating from Twitter users

Tuesday August 1, 2017
02:23 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Forty-two per cent of respondents rated their experience on the newly-launched Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) as "excellent", according to a Twitter poll conducted by the Prasarana Malaysia Berhad Group CEO.

Datuk Seri Azmi Abdul Aziz’s survey last week on his @prasaranaCEO handle, which polled 1,279 respondents, also showed 37 per cent rating their experience on the Sungai Buloh-Kajang line as “good” and 15 per cent “fair”. Only 6 per cent deemed it “poor”.

 

 

“Prasarana has been working hard to ensure that the highest level of service quality is established on the MRT system that we operate,” Azmi said in a series of tweets today.

He also urged public transport users to be courteous by standing on the left side of the escalator and by giving up their seats to needy people like the disabled, pregnant women and senior citizens.

“Sg Buloh-Kajang line was designed to follow the highest standards for a metro line — let’s take a good care of it, together. #hartarakyat,” he tweeted.

Several social media users who commented on Azmi’s poll complained about poor frequency of feeder buses, with a few saying they had to wait 30 minutes up to an hour.

“In order to encourage cashless transactions, prasarana not suppose [sic] to impose RM0.50 reload fees. Why can’t u be like highway operators?” tweeted @kambingkurus.

Twitter user @victor3010 suggested a bus tracker app, saying: “We just dont [sic] know whether the buses will arrive or not..”

A few also complained about the speed of the train.

The second phase of the Sungai Buloh-Kajang line was launched about a fortnight ago. Malaysia’s public transport provider Prasarana is operator of the MRT. 

