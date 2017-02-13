Last updated Monday, February 13, 2017 2:17 pm GMT+8

Malaysia’s labour force falls 0.3pc to 14.79 million

Monday February 13, 2017
01:57 PM GMT+8

PUTRAJAYA, 13 Feb — The number of labour force decreased by 0.3 per cent in December 2016 to 14.79 million compared to the previous month's 14.83 million, said the Statistics Department.

In a statement here today, the department said the labour force participation rate (LFPR) in December 2016 was 67.6 per cent, down 0.1 percentage point compared to the previous month.

Year-on-year (yoy) comparison showed that the LFPR in December 2016 fell 0.3 percentage point compared to December 2015, it said.

The department said the umemployment rate for December 2016 was 3.5 per cent, up 0.1 percentage point compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, on yoy comparison, unemployment rate was 0.1 percentage point higher than December 2015.

It said that the information was derived from the Labour Force Survey, which was conducted to collect information on the structure and distribution of labour force, employment and unemployment. — Bernama 

