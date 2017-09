Malaysia’s July employment lower by 0.1pc

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Malaysia’s labour force participation rate fell by 0.1 per cent year-on-year to 67.7 per cent, or 15.02 million in July 2017, said the Statistics Department.

On a month-to-month basis, the rate also declined by 0.1 per cent, while the unemployment rate stood at 3.5 per cent, a 0.1 per cent increase compared to June 2017, it said in a statement today. — Bernama