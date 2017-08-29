Malaysia’s economy expected to perform well into second half of 2017, says minister

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said Malaysia’s economy was expected to continue to do well in 2017. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, Aug 29 — Malaysia’s economy is expected to continue to do well in the second half of 2017 (2H2017) as it did in the first half, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said.

He said overall, there were growth in exports, investments and corporate performance.

“Corporate performance has been good, banks are very healthy as non-performing loans are low.

“However, there are issues regarding unemployment among the young. But overall, at the macro level, there is a low rate of unemployment in Malaysia,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the official inauguration of Top Glove Global Doctors, here today.

On the proposed re-education to produce knowledge-based technicians, Mustapa said it was a continuous process as the country had been doing this all this while, but there was a need to increase their numbers.

“We have been talking to inclusive industries such as the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers and we have to make sure that our system is moving in line with the current development,” he said, adding that the solutions had to be quick and agile, while necessary adjustments needed to be made in a short period.

At the event, Top Glove Global Doctors (TGGD), a joint venture between Top Glove Corp Bhd and Global Doctors, was officially inaugurated.

The TGGD is a one-stop ambulatory care centre, offering a complete range of medical services, encompassing diagnosis, observation, consultation, treatment, intervention and rehabilitation, on an outpatient basis.

The first ambulatory care centre to be established within the vicinity of Setia Alam, which is located on Level 1 of Top Glove Tower, the TGGD aims to serve the neighbouring community, focusing on preventive health care.

Top Glove Executive Chairman Tan Sri Dr Lim Wee Chai said the materialisation of the TGGD evoked a common objective to provide quality medical care, specialist and dental services to the community in and around Setia Alam. — Bernama