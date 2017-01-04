Malaysians’ views on economy, politics at record lows, FT survey finds

Malaysians are the most negative in the region regarding the economy and politics, according to a Financial Times study. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Malaysians’ outlook on the state of the economy and the country’s political climate for the next six months is the most negative within the region, according a study conducted by the Financial Times.

While the rest of Asean is unanimously predicting improvements in both areas, Malaysians responding to FT Confidential Research’s Economic Sentiment and Political Sentiment held opposing views about their own country.

“Malaysians were the most pessimistic respondents in the Asean region, being the only ones expecting their domestic political and economic situations to deteriorate over the next two quarters,” FT wrote.

The publication also said that it expected a general election to be called in Malaysia in late this year, with Barisan Nasional “likely” to win the contest.

The general election must be called no later than August 2018, but it said BN’s performances at the Sarawak state election as well as and the Sungai Besar and Kuala Kangsar by-elections may encourage it to hold one sooner.

This prediction was compounded by the continued disarray within the federal opposition despite the addition of Parti Amanah Negara and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) formed by former Umno leaders such as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.