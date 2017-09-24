Malaysians urged to safeguard country’s peace

The DPM said issue on security should not be left solely on the police and the enforcement agencies, but, to also be shouldered together by all quarters. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPORT DICKSON, Sept 24 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today called on the people to uphold peace in the country.

He said issue on security should not be left solely on the police and the enforcement agencies, but, to also be shouldered together by all quarters.

“Violence can happen anywhere and at any time in our country and we have to thank the police force for always be prepared for it.

“Without them, we will not be able to live peacefully and in harmony,” he said in a live interview with Bernama Radio at an “Ekspresi Negaraku” programme here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said issues on security should not be appreciated only during exhibitions by government agencies, but at all times.

Earlier, the deputy prime minister opened the “Ekspresi Negaraku” programme at Dataran Seri Kemang, Teluk Kemang here, which was also attended by Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak and Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Among activities held were the ‘Fit Malaysia’ warming-up session, followed by the ‘Bendera Negaraku’ Run which involved the participation of 3,500 people.

“Ekspresi Negaraku’, launched by prime minister last March 18, is an initiative to provide a platform for the people to express love for the country. — Bernama