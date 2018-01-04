Malaysians travelling to Iran urged to practice caution

People protest in Tehran December 30, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, Jan 4 — Malaysians in Iran or those planning to travel there should exercise vigilance following the latest bout of protests in that country, advises the Foreign Ministry.

According to a statement here today, the ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation in Iran.

“Thus far, no Malaysian has been reported to have been affected,” it said.

It was reported that at least 21 people died in clashes between protesters and government troops amidst scenes of pro-government counter-protests in reaction to anti-government dissent.

The ministry said Malaysians should be aware of their immediate surroundings at all times and take particular caution during large events and stay away from crowded places.

“They should also stay updated with media coverage of local events, and take into consideration these developments when they make travel plans,” it added.

Malaysians who require assistance or further information can contact the Malaysian Embassy in Tehran at the following address:

Embassy of Malaysia,

No. 25, 2nd Alley, North Zarafshan St.

Eyvanak Blvd, Phase 4

Shahrak Qods

Tehran, Iran

Tel : (+9821) 8807 2444

(+9893) 35352602 (after office hours)

E-Mail : mwtehran@kln.gov.my — Bernama