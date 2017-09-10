Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Malaysians told to abide by Thailand’s new entry regulations

Sunday September 10, 2017
08:48 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Sarawak govt to discuss proposal to castrate convicted rapistsSarawak govt to discuss proposal to castrate convicted rapists

The Edit: Getting hands-on with the Porsche 718 CaymanThe Edit: Getting hands-on with the Porsche 718 Cayman

Report says Islamic State holds 11,100 blank Syrian passportsReport says Islamic State holds 11,100 blank Syrian passports

Ahead of beer fest, PAS warns of KL being seen as Asia vice hubAhead of beer fest, PAS warns of KL being seen as Asia vice hub

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Mohd Afandi reminded Malaysians entering Thailand to abide by the new regulations set, as well as use valid travel documents. — File picMohd Afandi reminded Malaysians entering Thailand to abide by the new regulations set, as well as use valid travel documents. — File picSONGKHLA, Sept 10 — Thailand will enforce new regulations at the entry point of the Malaysia-Thailand border starting Oct 1, says Malaysian Consul-General Mohd Afandi Abu Bakar.

He reminded Malaysians entering Thailand to abide by the new regulations set, as well as use valid travel documents.

He said, among others, visitors were required to submit an entry form to the Royal Thai Customs Department, declaring their vehicle and passengers.

“Drivers who fail to comply will be fined up to four or five times the value of the vehicle, or the vehicle detained, and face a two-year jail,” Mohd Afandi told Bernama here today.

He said the consulate had also requested the Thai authorities to provide detailed information on the regulations which would be uploaded to the Foreign Ministry’s website.

Commenting further, Mohd Afandi said changes to the entry requirements were executed to facilitate and streamline the check-in record of foreigners to Thailand.

He said, throughout this year until August, only two cases were reported involving Malaysian-owned vehicles detained by the Thailand authorities for violation of entry rules. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline