Malaysians told to abide by Thailand’s new entry regulations

Mohd Afandi reminded Malaysians entering Thailand to abide by the new regulations set, as well as use valid travel documents. — File picSONGKHLA, Sept 10 — Thailand will enforce new regulations at the entry point of the Malaysia-Thailand border starting Oct 1, says Malaysian Consul-General Mohd Afandi Abu Bakar.

He said, among others, visitors were required to submit an entry form to the Royal Thai Customs Department, declaring their vehicle and passengers.

“Drivers who fail to comply will be fined up to four or five times the value of the vehicle, or the vehicle detained, and face a two-year jail,” Mohd Afandi told Bernama here today.

He said the consulate had also requested the Thai authorities to provide detailed information on the regulations which would be uploaded to the Foreign Ministry’s website.

Commenting further, Mohd Afandi said changes to the entry requirements were executed to facilitate and streamline the check-in record of foreigners to Thailand.

He said, throughout this year until August, only two cases were reported involving Malaysian-owned vehicles detained by the Thailand authorities for violation of entry rules. — Reuters