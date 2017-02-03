Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 4:17 pm GMT+8

Malaysians protest Trump’s immigration ban

BY RAM ANAND

Friday February 3, 2017
04:17 PM GMT+8

Malaysians demonstrated against the temporary US immigration ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, outside the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, February 3, 2017. — Picture by Saw Siow FengMalaysians demonstrated against the temporary US immigration ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, outside the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, February 3, 2017. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Over 100 Malaysians demonstrated today against the temporary US immigration ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees.

The protest, which lasted for over an hour in front of the US Embassy here, was led by Opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan along with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), joined by several other non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Representatives from the organisers later submitted a memorandum directed towards US’ Ambassador-Designate to Malaysia, Kamala Shirin Lakhdir, demanding that US president Donald Trump rescind the executive order he signed on January 27 putting into effect the ban.

