Malaysians near Gunung Agung in Bali urged to be alert (VIDEO)

A view of Mount Agung, a volcano on the highest alert level, as the sun rises from Amed on the resort island of Bali September 26, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The Foreign Ministry yesterday advised Malaysians in the vicinity of Gunung Agung in Bali, to be cautious and obey the instructions of the Indonesian authorities.

The reminder follows a warning issued by local authorities following the possibility of a volcanic eruption.

“The Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta and the Malaysian Honourary Consul in Bali is constantly monitoring the situation and has contacted Malaysians there (in Bali), said the statement.

Malaysians can contact the office of the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta at telephone number (6221)5224947 or +6281380813036, while the Malaysian Honourary Consul in Bali is at telephone number +6236197318 or +6281237154050 for assistance.

Last Friday, the Indonesian authorities issued a warning of high alert for the possibility of the volcano erupting after 50 years being dormant and the residents evacuated. ­— Bernama