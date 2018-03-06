Malaysians hopeful for bonus this year, HR firm says

The human resources services firm said the survey showed 77 per cent of respondents feeling positive over the issue, compared to 66 per cent last year. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — More Malaysian employees are expecting a bonus this year due to the healthy sentiment around economic and organisational performances, Randstad Malaysia said today based on its recent survey.

The survey which polled more than 700 various professionals locally in January this year also said, 37 per cent of the respondent will likely start looking for new job opportunities if they do not receive a bonus this year.

Randstad Malaysia country director Ryan Carroll said Malaysians are starting to place a greater value on what were previously considered as softer factors.

“Good work-life balance was the second most important employer brand factor in 2017, which is a two-rank increase from the previous year.

“Also, it is important for employers to understand what contributes to an engaged, productive workforce to attract talent and retain its employees,” he said in a statement.

However, 62 per cent of respondents believed that despite the importance of getting a bonus, it is not the most important factor for their overall engagement within an organisation.

“This means that a bonus payout will not determine their decisions on changing jobs this year,” Carroll said.