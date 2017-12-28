Malaysians have failed country’s wildlife, WWF says

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The Malaysian chapter of nature conservation group World Wildlife Fund (WWF-Malaysia) has chided the nation for failing to stand up for their own wildlife, following the recent deaths of threatened animals on Christmas Eve.

In a statement, its executive director Datuk Dionysius Sharma said the organisation was saddened by the number of fatal incidents involving iconic and endangered species here.

“A huge amount of our time is committed to empowering and encouraging positive change in the way we protect our planet, including wildlife,” he said.

“Despite all efforts from various organisations and government bodies, yet again we as a nation, have failed to stand up for our Malaysian wildlife.”

“If we do not take drastic measures to protect our wildlife now, we may lose them to extinction in the near future,” he added.

He also urged motorists to be more vigilant on roads that are close to the habitats of these animals.

“It is also imperative to bear in mind that highways close to natural wildlife habitats are at high risk of accidents, and therefore, a higher rate of wildlife deaths.

“We emphasise the need for Malaysian drivers to be more vigilant and alert while driving in areas that are prone to wildlife crossings to avoid more unfortunate incidents from happening,” he said.

The group had also condemned the incident where the tapir was skinned and left without a snout, in addition to a separate incident in Kuching, Sarawak, where a sun bear was found sold in parts at a local market there

“WWF-Malaysia urges the public once again to step away from consuming wild meat, particularly during festive celebrations,” said Dionysius.

“This act of responsible consumption will go a long way in protecting wild species such as the sun bear.”