Malaysians ‘happier’ if ECRL tender was open, MP tells minister

Tony Pua (pic) said the Opposition has yet to hear about HSSI’s bid despite asking for it to be disclosed publicly and being promised so in November 2016 by Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Opposition lawmaker Tony Pua today said Malaysian taxpayers would be “happier” if the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project was tendered openly and competitively so as to get the best value for their money.

The Petaling Jaya Utara MP was responding to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan’s explanation over the weekend on why the large-scale project to connect the east and west coast of peninsular Malaysia was awarded directly instead of through a public tender.

“The question isn’t where former Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad or Tun Daim or any Malaysian for that matter, ‘be happier if foreigners own and operate the ECRL instead’.

“Instead, Malaysians would ‘be happier’ if the ECRL project was tendered openly and competitively so that our tax-payers will receive best value for our ringgit,” Pua said in a statement.

The DAP national publicity secretary then asked the minister “who will really profit from this contract”.

He noted that it was known that the federal government’s appointed engineering consultants, HSS Integrated (HSSI) had estimated in December 2015 that the project’s value was RM29 billion (RM53.2 million per km) compared to the contract winner, China-owned China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), at RM55 billion (RM91.7 million per km).

Pua said the Opposition has yet to hear about HSSI’s bid despite asking for it to be disclosed publicly and being promised so in November 2016 by Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai after the feasibility report was finalised.

The DAP man accused Abdul Rahman of trying to dodge questions over the ECRL project by painting it as “domestic investment with foreign funding”.

“The question that remains unanswered to date is if ECRL were to cost RM30 billion or less, why was CCCC awarded the contract via direct negotiation for RM55 billion, even if there so-called favourable financing terms?

“Where would the excess RM25 billion go to?” Pua asked.

HSSI is a subsidiary of HSS Engineers Bhd, a Bursa Malaysia-listed company that has been involved in several major engineering projects locally such as the electrified double-tracking from Ipoh to Padang Besar, the Sungai-Buloh to Kajang MRT I Line, the Ampang Line LRT extension project and the KLIA Express Rail Link.

The study by HSSI was commissioned by the East Coast Economic Region Development Council in December 2009, for a proposed 545km route from Kuala Lumpur to Tumpat, passing through Mentakab, Kuantan, Kuala Terengganu and Kota Baru.