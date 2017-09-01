Malaysians embrace spirit of Merdeka

Khaled and his wife Datin Seri Rosni Omar take a ride in a vintage car. — Picture by Roslan Khamis KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 ― Malaysians embraced the joy of Merdeka by turning up in full force at parades and other events.

In George Town, thousands of people including tourists attended the state-level celebrations at the Esplanade.

The state is also holding a two–day Penang Street Food Fiesta beginning today.

Yang di-Pertua Negri of Penang Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas inspected the guard of honour.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng in his address urged Malaysians to relive the “Merdeka” legacy by becoming game changers in the fortunes of the state.

“Malaysians must seek the Merdeka promise as a nation that loves one another, values its principles and upholds our rights in the Federal Constitution.”

In Alor Star, a business-class hotel marked the “Merdeka” countdown by hosting for the first time a jazz performance for its guests.

Its general manager Eugene Dass wanted something different from the traditional gathering and fireworks display by organising a musical event to herald the 60th anniversary of the nation’s independence.

In Ipoh, some 10,000 people turned up at Dataran KTM to celebrate Merdeka.

The Sultan Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah and his consort Raja Permaisuri Perak Tunku Zara Salim graced the event.

Also present were Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and his wife Datin Seri Saripah Zulkifli.

Sultan Nazrin took the salute and inspected a guard-of-honour by officers and men of the Royal Malay Engineers Regiment Division II led by Major Faizal Fadhil from the Sangro Taiping Camp.

In Johor, people gathered as early as dawn for the state-level Merdeka celebrations.

Present were Mentri Besar Datuk Mohamed Khaled Nordin, State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani and state administration leaders.

In Seremban, some 20,000 people participated in the celebration at the Seremban Municipal Council field.

A total of 110 contingents comprising 13,000 people, among them security forces personnel and government servants, took part in the parade.

In Kuantan, the hot weather did not deter over 10,000 people of all walks of life from turning up for the celebrations at Jalan Mahkota.

The highlight of the event was a parachuting exhibition by 10 officers and men of the Special Air Unit of the Royal Malaysian Air Force.