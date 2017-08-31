Malaysians celebrate eve of Merdeka at National Stadium for the first time

At the stroke of midnight, the Datuk Seri Najib Razak shouted ‘Merdeka’ seven times while crowd of various races and backgrounds at the stadium joined in the call of patriotism. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 ― For the first time, the National Day eve is celebrated at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil with almost 100,000 people of various races and religions in attendance in the spirit of patriotism and “Negaraku Sehati Sejiwa” (My Country One Heart One Soul).

The event at the stadium began after the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) closing ceremony which saw Malaysia emerged as KL2017 overall champions as a special gift for National Day.

Immediately after the closing of KL2017, the audience were treated to 23 popular songs of various genre from 60’s to the present day including Mentera Semerah Padi, Tudung Periuk, Mahligai Kayangan, Mulanya Di Sini, Lagenda, Gemuruh, Aku Negaraku and Gemilang.

After the non-stop presentation of Malaysian favourites songs, images of the nation’s Father of Independence Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj were flashed in the stadium followed by the background voices of three children of Malay, Chinese and India descent quoting the words of the first Prime Minister.

The quotation is: “We are all Malaysians. This is the bond that unites us. Let us always remember that unity is our fundamental strength as a people and as a nation.

“Anybody who has any love for this country and wishes to make it his home must give his complete and absolutely loyalty.

“There is a place in the sun for everyone in Malaysia,”.

At the stroke of midnight, the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak cried “Merdeka” seven times while crowd of various races and backgrounds at the stadium joined in the call of patriotism.

This was followed by a spectacular fireworks display to welcome the National Day.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Cabinet ministers, as well as athletes of the country who contributed 145 gold, 92 silver and 86 bronze medals at KL2017. ― Bernama