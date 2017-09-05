Malaysians advised to defer all non-essential travel to Rakhine

Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are seen on duty as they detain hundreds of Rohingya refugees in an open area after they crossed the border from Myanmar, in Teknaf August 31, 2017. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, Sept 5 — Malaysians are advised to defer all non-essential travel to Rakhine state, Myanmar following the escalation of violence, said the Foreign Ministry.

In a travel advisory issued today, the ministry said all Malaysians who were still in Myanmar were advised to take all necessary precautions and be aware of the security situation at all times.

“Malaysians who are still in Myanmar are also advised to abide by rules and regulations regarding law and order as imposed by the local authorities and to register with the Malaysian Embassy in Yangon,” the statement said.

The Malaysian Embassy in Yangon can be contacted at No.82, Pyidaungsu Yeiktha Road, Dagon Township, 11191 Yangon or telephone (00) 951-220-251/(00) 951-220-230 and email: mwyangon@kln.gov.my — Bernama