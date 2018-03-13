Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Ipoh girl wins Michelin star for Paris restaurant

Tuesday March 13, 2018
04:47 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Hughes bookies’ favourite for Southampton manager postHughes bookies’ favourite for Southampton manager post

Protests await President Trump for his visit to CaliforniaProtests await President Trump for his visit to California

The Edit: ‘Tomb Raider’ reboot tests Vikander’s star powerThe Edit: ‘Tomb Raider’ reboot tests Vikander’s star power

The Edit: Poor internet access is not stopping these Cuban YouTubersThe Edit: Poor internet access is not stopping these Cuban YouTubers

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Pertinence, co-owned by Ipoh-born Liew (right) and her Japanese husband Ryuosuke Naito, received one Michelin star in the 2018 Michelin Guide France. — Picture via Pertinence RestaurantPertinence, co-owned by Ipoh-born Liew (right) and her Japanese husband Ryuosuke Naito, received one Michelin star in the 2018 Michelin Guide France. — Picture via Pertinence RestaurantKUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Kwen Liew is the first Malaysian woman to receive a Michelin star, awarded for her restaurant in Paris just seven months after it opened.

The restaurant Pertinence, co-owned by Ipoh-born Liew and her Japanese husband Ryuosuke Naito, received one Michelin star in the 2018 Michelin Guide France for its French cuisine.

“Ryu carefully and expertly transforms market-fresh ingredients into succulent classical French dishes, brushing away the cobwebs of tradition along the way,” said Michelin.

The South China Morning Post reported that Liew was one out of only two women chefs who won the Michelin star in the prestigious restaurant and hotel guide book this year.

Another Ipoh-born, Chan Hon Meng, won a Michelin star in 2016 for his hawker stall in Singapore that sold soya sauce chicken rice and noodles.

Liew said on Facebook that she was a “cuisinière” (chef), not a pastry chef as described on the Michelin website.

“We need to work twice harder to prove that we are capable in the Kitchen . But why is that so ???we are human as the male are !!!” Liew posted last month as she shared an article titled: “Why do women chefs keep missing out on Michelin stars?”

The South China Morning Post reported Liew as saying that men working in the kitchen generally did not listen to women.

“They say: ‘We don’t give a damn what she says’,” said Liew.

Pertinence’s website says the restaurant serves French cuisine with Japanese technique. The restaurant serves only 18 guests at a time.

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram