Malaysian students abroad can act as Umno, BN ambassadors, says Shahrizat

Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil speaks during the Wanita Umno General Assembly 2017 at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 6, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Malaysians studying abroad can act as ambassadors by sharing with other international students on the contributions of Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN)-led government to its people, said Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil.

She said the students could share on the success story of Malaysia in having survived as a multiracial developing country.

“Although they are not physically here, they can (still) become the icon who talk about positive stories on Malaysian leaders wherever they are. Such an approach can stimulate the interest of other countries and bring respect to Malaysia.

“We want other countries to be aware that Umno and BN catered for everyone and not just for a certain race. Today, we can see that Malaysia is peaceful, prosperous and that there is a bright future for our young people under the BN leadership,” she said.

Shahrizat said this to reporters after meeting delegates from the respective Umno Overseas Clubs in conjunction with the Umno General Assembly 2017 at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here today.

On the role of the students in the run up to the 14th General Election (GE14), she said they could use social media platforms to inform the young voters on all the goodness brought by Umno and BN for the group.

Shahrizat also said Umno and BN had provided various platforms for the younger generation encompassing politics, social and economy.

She also expressed her satisfaction over issues highlighted by the Wanita Umno delegates at the general assembly and hoped that the relevant parties would act on the suggestions. — Bernama