Malaysian student in ‘Spider-Man’ death was to return home after CNY, family says

Police believed Lee was taking selfies on the balcony before falling. — Picture via Facebook/riise.leeKAMPAR, Jan 5 — The Malaysian student who fell to his death at a university in Taipei wearing a Spider-Man outfit on Wednesday was supposed to return to Malaysia after Chinese New Year next month, his family revealed today.

His mother, who identified herself as Ah Mei, said her youngest son Lee Yang Hao, 29, was sitting for his final examinations now.

“He was supposed to come back to us next month,” she told reporters when met at her home at Mambang Di Awan here.

Ah Mei added that the family was looking forward to Yang Hao’s return.

“Instead he is coming back to us in ashes,” she said, adding that the university contacted the family on Wednesday evening to inform them of Yang Hao’s death.

Ah Mei said one of her daughters had flown to Taiwan today to claim Yang Hao’s remains.

“She will arrive at midnight,” she said, adding that Yang Hao would be cremated in Taiwan before it is brought back to the family home.

According to the Central News Agency, Lee was found dead outside his dormitory building at Changhua County’s Da Yeh University dressed in a Spider-Man outfit.

Police believed he was taking selfies on the balcony before falling five floors as Lee’s mobile phone was found on the balcony.

Lee was discovered outside the dormitory by a student who notified the university authorities and police but Lee had died before help could arrive.