Malaysian student dressed in Spiderman costume falls to death in Taiwan

A Malaysian student who was dressed in a Spiderman costume fell to his death last night in Taiwan. — Reuters picTAIPEI, Jan 4 ― A Malaysian student at Changhua County's Da-Yeh University was found dead last night outside the men's dormitory dressed in a Spiderman costume, the Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

He is believed to have fallen from the fifth floor of the building, the agency said.

According to police, a student passing by the dorm building found the Malaysian student, surnamed Lee, lying unconscious on the cement floor and notified the university and police.

Lee had already died when the officers reached the scene, police said.

The police suspected that Lee was on the balcony taking selfies when he fell to his death given that they found his cellphone on the fifth floor balcony and one of the classmates whom the police questioned indicated that Lee had earlier said he was going to take photos.

According to Chan Ting-yu, head of the investigation unit at Changhua County Police Department's Yuanlin Precinct, the police are currently unable to definitively determine cause of death because there were no witnesses to the incident.

Da-Yeh University has contacted Lee's family in Malaysia and will arrange for them to travel to Taiwan. ― Bernama