Malaysian student dies in Sulawesi crash

JAKARTA, Sept 30 ― A Malaysian student, Syahirah Amiruddin, was killed in a road accident in Desa Carima, Bone district, which is about 130 kilometres from Kota Makassar, South Sulawesi yesterday.

Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Seri Zahrain Mohamed Hashim, when contacted, said Syahirah, 22, from Shah Alam, Selangor, was a third year medical student at Hasanuddin University, Makassar.

He said based on reports obtained by the embassy, Syahirah and two relatives were riding motorcycles when they were involved in a collision with a car while on their way to Tanjung Bira Beach, about 192km from Kota Makasar, at about 4pm local time.

Zahrain said Syahirah’s two relatives ― Suria Iskandar Amiruddin, 25, and sister Syazwani Amiruddin, 22, ― were there on a holiday.

The two siblings were reported to be seriously injured and being treated at the Dr Wahidin Sudirohusodo Hospital in Makassar.

Syahirah reportedly died at the scene due to severe head injuries.

Zahrain also said the embassy would assist in sending back Syahirah’s remains to Malaysia as requested by her family. ― Bernama