Malaysian ‘snake whisperer’ bites the dust after bitten by cobra (VIDEO)

Famed snake charmer Abu Zarin Hussin was treated in hospital after he was bitten by a venomous snake in Bentong. — Foto ihsan Facebook/Syahril A Kadir KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 ― Famed snake charmer and fire fighter Abu Zarin Hussin died in Temerloh, Pahang this morning after being bitten by a cobra.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yassin said Abu Zarin who was warded at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital died at 12.54am, three days after the snake bite, national news wire Bernama reported.

“His body will be brought home to Kampung Permatang Gading, Pasir Puting in Kelantan at 5 am this morning by a Fire Department vehicle and is expected to be buried before Zohor (afternoon) prayers today,” Abdul Wahab said.

The 33-year-old Abu Zarin was sent to Hoshas on March 13 from Bentong Hospital. He was trying to catch the venomous snake in Bentong.

Hailing from Pasir Puteh, Kelantan, the late King Cobra Squad chief had served as a fire fighter for more than 10 years and the Muadzam Shah Fire Department in Pekan. Temerloh was his last posting.

He led the King Cobra Squad since its inception in 2015. He also trained his team members to catch venomous creatures besides giving lectures and safety briefings to the public.

This was not the first time Abu Zarin was bitten by a cobra. In 2015 he fell into a two-day coma which almost took his life.

He also took part in the Asia's Got Talent contest last year but failed to impress the three jurors with his snake charming performance.