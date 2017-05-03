Malaysian scientist proves existence of ‘supermassive’ black hole

MUAR, May 3 — A young scientist has succeeded in proving the existence of a supermassive black hole hidden cosmic circle.

Nur Adlyka Ainul Annuar, 27, an Astrophysics PhD student at the Extra galactic Astronomy Centre, Physics Department of Durham University, United Kingdom (UK) became interested in astronomy and astrophysics at 13, after watching Armageddon and Apollo 13.

The second of four siblings from Muar, is among a team of world astronomers who succeeded in proving the existence of the ‘supermassive’ black hole in a galaxy located 38 million light years away from earth.

She had presented her team’s discovery in a working paper entitled, Black Holes, Green Galaxies, Old Stars and NuSTAR during the 229th Meeting of American Astronomical Society early this year.

Nur Adlyka is also a scientist for the new X-ray telescope at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), dubbed NuSTAR (Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array), since 2014. — Bernama